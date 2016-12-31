The 10 craziest things TSA found in carry-on bags in 2016

The Transportation Security Administration is on pace to surpass last year’s record of discovering 2,653 firearms in the carry-on bags of passengers flying through the nation’s airports.

Along with the assorted revolvers, rifles and flare guns, TSA agents have also found swords, machetes, gunpowder, inert bombs and martial arts throwing stars, among other weaponry. All are banned from carry-on bags.

Below is our list of the most unusual weapons uncovered from carry-on bags in 2016:

A replica of the "Lucille" bat from the "Walking Dead" TV series, uncovered at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Yes, that's fake barbed wire wrapped around the bat. (TSA)

A blowtorch was found in a carry-on bag at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (TSA)

A flogger typically uses strips of leather to inflict pain. These two floggers, found at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, have metal blades instead of leather straps. (TSA)

This gun, found in a carry-on bag at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, was made in a 3-D printer. The bullets were real. (TSA)

Machetes are common discoveries by the TSA, but this weapon found in a carry-on bag at San Diego International Airport had a serrated edge and measured more than 12 inches long. (TSA)

TSA agents found these two live smoke grenades in a carry-on bag at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport. (TSA)

Passengers are not allowed to bring more than 3 ounces of liquids into the cabin. A passenger at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport tried to sneak in five dead endangered seahorses in a large liquor bottle. (TSA)

A passenger at George Bush Intercontinental Airport tried to board a plane with two loaded spear guns. (TSA)

This lipstick stun gun, uncovered in a carry-on bag at Hollywood Burbank Airport (formerly known as Bob Hope Airport), may not be deadly, but it is still considered a banned weapon. (TSA)

This axe was uncovered in a carry-on bag at McCarran International Airport near Las Vegas. (TSA)

