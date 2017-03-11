Travel industry worries about the second Trump travel ban

The second travel ban proposed by the Trump administration, redesigned to better withstand legal challenges, is just as likely as the previous ban to reduce travel to the U.S., industry representatives say.

The latest executive order temporarily bans travel from six Middle Eastern countries and imposes a temporary ban on all refugees. President Trump’s previous order was blocked by federal courts.

“The administration's restriction of travel to the United States for nationals of six countries and a perceived ‘anti-welcome’ sentiment have caused deep concerns across the international travel and tourism community,” said Ernest Wooden Jr., chief executive of the Los Angeles Tourism and Convention Board.

The U.S. Travel Assn., the trade group for the nation’s $2.1-trillion travel industry, echoed Wooden’s comments.

“The question remains whether the revised order did enough to mollify the prospective traveler from Canada, Europe or elsewhere around the world who may have been put off by the initial travel ban,” said Roger Dow, chief executive of the group.

There is yet no conclusive data to show that travel has dropped since the new ban was announced. However, a survey of 324 corporate travel managers from the U.S. and Europe found that 37% of U.S. travel managers expect the new ban will reduce travel to the U.S. while 47% of European managers said they expect a reduction in travel to the U.S.

The survey, conducted on behalf of the Global Business Travel Assn., a trade group for the world’s business travel managers, also found that the ban made 34% of travel managers worried about the harassment of U.S. travelers visiting the Middle East.

“There is always the risk that closing our borders sends the message that the United States is closed for business,” said Michael McCormick, executive director and chief operating officer of the trade group.

