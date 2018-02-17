Airline industry protests Trump budget proposal to hike passenger fees nearly $3 billion per year

A little over a year into the Trump administration, it might be fair to say that the U.S. airline industry has mixed feelings about the businessman-turned-president.
Three of the country's biggest airlines — United, Delta and American — and their labor unions praised Trump last month for reaching a deal to get Qatar Airlines to restrict its flights to the U.S. and provide more financial information.
The deal came after years of complaints by U.S. carriers that accused Qatar, along with fellow Persian Gulf carriers Etihad and Emirates, of competing unfairly with U.S. airlines by accepting subsidies from their oil-rich government owners.
"We are grateful to the Trump administration for working to restore a level playing field for the U.S. aviation industry," Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastain said about the deal.
But this week, a trade group that represents those same U.S. airlines, is protesting a proposal from the Trump administration to raise fees on airline tickets to collect nearly $3 billion.
A Trump budget plan would raise the passenger security fee charged to all fliers by $1 per one-way trip next year and $1.65 in 2020, raising the total fee in 2020 to $8.25 per one-way ticket.
The same budget proposal calls for a nearly $2 increase to two separate fees charged by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on travelers entering the country via boat or airplane.
"Increasing taxes in any form will add to the cost of flying for millions of Americans, curtail job growth and limit the options small and medium communities currently enjoy," said Nicholas Calio, president and chief executive of Airlines for America, the trade group for the country airlines.
To read more about the travel and tourism industries, follow @hugomartin on Twitter.