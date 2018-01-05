Most unusual items uncovered by TSA in 2017 include a rifle-shaped umbrella

Airline passengers in the U.S. remain confused about what items they are allowed to bring into the cabin of a commercial plane.
That is evident by a list of the most unusual items discovered in 2017 by the Transportation Security Administration, which has posted such a list for the last few years.
The latest catalog of dangerous and strange items uncovered at U.S. airports includes a set of brass knuckles that resemble a hand-held meat tenderizer, an inert hand grenade welded to look like a piece of art and a knife made to look like it’s fashioned out of human bone.
Topping the list were an umbrella shaped like a rifle and several bags of narcotics wrapped as Christmas gifts.
Federal law prohibits passengers from carrying weapons — including inert bombs, replica firearms and ammunition — into the cabin of a commercial plane. Firearms can be packed in checked luggage after they are declared with the airline at the ticket counter.
To read more about the travel and tourism industries, follow @hugomartin on Twitter.