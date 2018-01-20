Latest hotel deal puts more rooms in the hands of few hospitality companies

The news last week that New Jersey-based Wyndham Worldwide is acquiring smaller rival La Quinta Holdings for $1.95 billion is only the latest in a series of deals to consolidate the nation’s hospitality industry.

But travelers shouldn’t fear that more of the country’s hotel rooms are in the hands of a few giant hotel companies, according to industry experts, who say the hotel industry still has plenty of competition.

Wyndham, with 8,350 hotels, including brands such as Ramada, Days Inn, Howard Johnson and Travelodge, will add the 900 managed and franchised hotels branded as La Quinta Inn & Suites, La Quinta Inn and LQ Hotel. The deal is scheduled to close this year.

Wyndham hotels are mostly lower and mid-scale brands while La Quinta hotels are primarily mid-scale and upper mid-scale properties.

Several merger and acquisition deals have been announced in the last few years, putting nearly half the nation’s 53,400 hotels under the control of six hotel giants — Marriott, Hilton Worldwide, Intercontinental, Wyndham Worldwide, Choice Hotels and Best Western Hotels & Resorts.

The biggest deals took place in 2016 when Marriott International Inc., the world’s largest hotel company, took over Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc. in a $13-billion deal.

Industry experts say the consolidation of the hotel industry should not result in unusually high rates for guests because giant hospitality companies operate many brands, ranging from cut-rate hotels to swanky, luxury inns.

“Hotels compete on a local basis much more than airlines or car rental companies do,” said Bjorn Hanson, a hospitality expert at New York University’s Preston Robert Tisch Center for Hospitality and Tourism.

Plus, he noted that short-term rental platforms such as Airbnb have surged in popularity, offering an extra supply of rooms especially during special events that increase demand for rooms like a sporting championship or a holiday.

CAPTION A couple in Perris beat, strangled and shackled their children for years, the abuse escalating from neglect to torture over time, prosecutors said Thursday. Daca has been at the center of talks between Democrats and Republicans to avert a government shutdown this Friday. Feinstein broke with privacy advocates from the right and left to cast a crucial vote in favor of leaving the program largely unchanged for the next six years. Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has been charged with operating a large-scale drug trafficking operation. The iconic Hollywood sign has become a frustration for Hollywood Hills neighbors who complain that a crush of visitors has clogged their residential streets. Ed Moses, a painter who helped forge Los Angeles' art scene, died Thursday at 91. A couple in Perris beat, strangled and shackled their children for years, the abuse escalating from neglect to torture over time, prosecutors said Thursday. Daca has been at the center of talks between Democrats and Republicans to avert a government shutdown this Friday. Feinstein broke with privacy advocates from the right and left to cast a crucial vote in favor of leaving the program largely unchanged for the next six years. Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has been charged with operating a large-scale drug trafficking operation. The iconic Hollywood sign has become a frustration for Hollywood Hills neighbors who complain that a crush of visitors has clogged their residential streets. Ed Moses, a painter who helped forge Los Angeles' art scene, died Thursday at 91. CAPTION A couple in Perris beat, strangled and shackled their children for years, the abuse escalating from neglect to torture over time, prosecutors said Thursday. Daca has been at the center of talks between Democrats and Republicans to avert a government shutdown this Friday. Feinstein broke with privacy advocates from the right and left to cast a crucial vote in favor of leaving the program largely unchanged for the next six years. Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has been charged with operating a large-scale drug trafficking operation. The iconic Hollywood sign has become a frustration for Hollywood Hills neighbors who complain that a crush of visitors has clogged their residential streets. Ed Moses, a painter who helped forge Los Angeles' art scene, died Thursday at 91. A couple in Perris beat, strangled and shackled their children for years, the abuse escalating from neglect to torture over time, prosecutors said Thursday. Daca has been at the center of talks between Democrats and Republicans to avert a government shutdown this Friday. Feinstein broke with privacy advocates from the right and left to cast a crucial vote in favor of leaving the program largely unchanged for the next six years. Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has been charged with operating a large-scale drug trafficking operation. The iconic Hollywood sign has become a frustration for Hollywood Hills neighbors who complain that a crush of visitors has clogged their residential streets. Ed Moses, a painter who helped forge Los Angeles' art scene, died Thursday at 91. CAPTION A couple in Perris beat, strangled and shackled their children for years, the abuse escalating from neglect to torture over time, prosecutors said Thursday. A couple in Perris beat, strangled and shackled their children for years, the abuse escalating from neglect to torture over time, prosecutors said Thursday. CAPTION Ed Moses, a painter who helped forge Los Angeles' art scene, died Thursday at 91. Ed Moses, a painter who helped forge Los Angeles' art scene, died Thursday at 91. CAPTION Feinstein broke with privacy advocates from the right and left to cast a crucial vote in favor of leaving the program largely unchanged for the next six years. Feinstein broke with privacy advocates from the right and left to cast a crucial vote in favor of leaving the program largely unchanged for the next six years. CAPTION The iconic Hollywood sign has become a frustration for Hollywood Hills neighbors who complain that a crush of visitors has clogged their residential streets. The iconic Hollywood sign has become a frustration for Hollywood Hills neighbors who complain that a crush of visitors has clogged their residential streets.

hugo.martin@latimes.com

To read more about the travel and tourism industries, follow @hugomartin on Twitter.