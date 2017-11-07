Hurricanes slowed demand for travel in the U.S., study finds

After several years of surging demand for travel in the U.S., overall travel volume grew more slowly in September when a large swath of the country was battered by two massive hurricanes.

Travel volume within and to the U.S. increased 1.4% in September compared with the same month last year, according to an analysis released Tuesday by the U.S. Travel Assn., the trade group for the nation’s travel industry. By comparison, travel grew by 3.6% in August.

The report said travel volume was affected in August and September by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, which struck Florida, Texas, Louisiana, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

For the last 93 straight months, the U.S. Travel Assn. has reported growing travel volume — covering trips to or within the U.S. involving a hotel stay or air travel. Industry experts have attributed the growth to a healthy economy, strong consumer confidence and a surge in international travel to the country, primarily from Asia and South America.

“Pretty much every challenge you can imagine — both natural and man-made — has been thrown at travel this year, and yet this industry continues to do far more than its share for export and domestic job growth,” Roger Dow, president of the association, said in a statement.

International travel has grown slower than domestic travel in the past year, which some industry experts attribute to President Trump’s proposed ban on travel from several majority-Muslim countries and his harsh rhetoric toward Mexico.

“We continue to urge the Trump administration to make clear that new security measures are squarely aimed at bad actors, while legitimate business and leisure travelers are as welcome as ever in the United States,” Dow said.

CAPTION The mass shooting at a Texas church may have involved a domestic dispute, officials say. The Trump administration is ending a program that protects thousands of Nicaraguans against deportation. Orange County is evicting homeless people from the Santa Ana River trail. Walt Disney Co. has held talks to buy parts of 21st Century Fox. The mass shooting at a Texas church may have involved a domestic dispute, officials say. The Trump administration is ending a program that protects thousands of Nicaraguans against deportation. Orange County is evicting homeless people from the Santa Ana River trail. Walt Disney Co. has held talks to buy parts of 21st Century Fox. CAPTION The mass shooting at a Texas church may have involved a domestic dispute, officials say. The Trump administration is ending a program that protects thousands of Nicaraguans against deportation. Orange County is evicting homeless people from the Santa Ana River trail. Walt Disney Co. has held talks to buy parts of 21st Century Fox. The mass shooting at a Texas church may have involved a domestic dispute, officials say. The Trump administration is ending a program that protects thousands of Nicaraguans against deportation. Orange County is evicting homeless people from the Santa Ana River trail. Walt Disney Co. has held talks to buy parts of 21st Century Fox. CAPTION A day after a gunman entered a small Baptist church in Texas and killed 26 people, investigators on Nov. 6 were honing in on what connections the suspect might have had with the tight-knit, rural congregation. A day after a gunman entered a small Baptist church in Texas and killed 26 people, investigators on Nov. 6 were honing in on what connections the suspect might have had with the tight-knit, rural congregation. CAPTION Johnnie Langendorff was driving to the home he shares with his girlfriend in Sutherland Springs, Texas, when he saw two men exchanging gunfire outside the town’s First Baptist Church. Johnnie Langendorff was driving to the home he shares with his girlfriend in Sutherland Springs, Texas, when he saw two men exchanging gunfire outside the town’s First Baptist Church. CAPTION At least 26 people were shot and killed Sunday when a 26-year-old gunman dressed in black opened fire at a Baptist church in a small town near San Antonio, Texas. At least 26 people were shot and killed Sunday when a 26-year-old gunman dressed in black opened fire at a Baptist church in a small town near San Antonio, Texas. CAPTION At least 26 people were killed in a shooting at a Baptist church in Texas. President Trump kicked off his five-nation Asia tour in Japan. A year ago, California appeared to be cracking down on those reluctant to vaccinate children. Artist Young-il Ahn has been making paintings for decades. At least 26 people were killed in a shooting at a Baptist church in Texas. President Trump kicked off his five-nation Asia tour in Japan. A year ago, California appeared to be cracking down on those reluctant to vaccinate children. Artist Young-il Ahn has been making paintings for decades.

hugo.martin@latimes.com

To read more about the travel and tourism industries, follow @hugomartin on Twitter.