Days after declaring trade war with China on hold, Trump administration revives threats of tariffs

The Trump administration Tuesday sought to apply fresh pressure on China ahead of trade negotiations June 2 to 4 in Beijing, threatening to move ahead with steep tariffs on Chinese imports as early as next month and place new restrictions on Chinese investments and visitors soon after.
The White House said in a statement that the administration would announce by June 15 its final list of $50 billion of Chinese products that would be subject to 25% tariffs. The duties, the statement said, will be imposed "shortly thereafter."
President Trump issued a memorandum on the tariffs in March, after U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer issued a lengthy report about China's long practice of coercing U.S. companies to give up their technologies and trade secrets to do business in China, as well as in some cases outright theft of intellectual property.
Following those findings, Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin was to provide Trump with recommendations on restrictions that would be placed on Chinese investments. The White House stated Tuesday that specific measures limiting Chinese investments in the U.S. — as well as "enhanced export controls for Chinese persons and entities related to the acquisition of industrially significant technology" — would be announced by June 30, and that these would take effect also "shortly thereafter."
But the statement comes just a little more than a week after Mnuchin stated that the tariffs would be temporarily suspended in the wake of China's pledge to buy billions of dollars more of American products, specifically farm goods such as soybeans and energy resources such as liquefied natural gas.
Mnuchin's remarks May 20 that "we're putting the trade war on hold," plus Trump's recent move to ease up on penalties against Chinese telecom giant ZTE, drew a sharp backlash among Trump's trade-policy supporters who criticized the president for going back on his promise to get tough on China.
It was unclear whether the White House statement Tuesday was in response to that pressure or to enhance its leverage in ongoing talks with a trading partner, a familiar tack by the administration. Trump also has blamed China for influencing North Korea amid the president's bid to hold a summit with Kim Jong Un on denuclearization.
Trump's trade and economic officials have been divided on how hard to go after China, but have nonetheless been pressing China to cut down its large trade surplus with the United States and curb its aggressive policies to build up domestic companies at the expense of foreign competitors. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is scheduled to be in Beijing on June 2 to 4 for the latest round of negotiations.
Follow me at @dleelatimes