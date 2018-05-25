With Trump's North Korea summit off, is the trade war with China back on?

For Canada and Mexico, the threat of new auto tariffs carries particular resonance. The two countries have been struggling over the last year to meet Trump's demands for a revamped NAFTA, and the single toughest issue has been over rules on domestic-content requirements in cars that are traded tariff-free across borders in North America. The Trump administration has pressed for concessions so more vehicles and parts are produced in the U.S., and the threat of steel and aluminum tariffs was aimed at pressuring Mexico and Canada to settle.