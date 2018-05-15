Trump went from 'America first' to saving jobs in China. This could be why

At the same time, since the start of the year the Trump administration has moved toward taking hard-line actions to shrink the large U.S. trade deficit and blunt Beijing's policies that are harming U.S. innovation and intellectual property rights. Trump has threatened stiff tariffs on $150 billion of Chinese goods, and his administration is also preparing restrictions on Chinese investments. Beijing has vowed to retaliate in commensurate measure, and was particularly troubled by the sanctions against ZTE.