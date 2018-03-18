Trump campaign consultants' misuse of Facebook users' data shows lax security

Facebook's advertising business depends on users sharing their most personal data via its social network. But the company's "not a breach" argument isn't likely to make users feel any safer or more comfortable doing so — especially given that it's already under fire for missing that Russian actors were purchasing U.S. election ads on the site to sway voter opinions, as well as running fake accounts disguised as real Americans. The company has also been fending off accusations that it's too slow to notice or react to harmful content.