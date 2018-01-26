U.S. economy slowed at year's end, once again unable to sustain 3% growth

Although it's true that under Obama the U.S. economy never had a calendar year of 3% growth as it dealt with the aftermath of the Great Recession, his administration did preside over 12-month periods in which growth exceeded that level. The first of those periods was from October 2009 though September 2010. Then there were two overlapping periods — from April 2014 through March 2015 and from July 2014 through June 2015.