Trump and EU leader agree to work toward eliminating tariffs, declare cease-fire in trade war

After a White House meeting to address a widening trade war with Europe, President Trump and European Union leader Jean-Claude Juncker said Wednesday that they have agreed to a cease-fire under which Trump would back away from his threat to impose high tariffs on imported cars.
The two sides agreed to work toward eliminating tariffs on many industrial goods. But the announcement included few details and no firm commitments. As part of the deal, Europe promised to buy an unspecified amount of U.S. soybeans and step up imports of liquefied natural gas, Trump said.
Just days after Trump referred to the EU as a “foe,” he called the 28-nation pact a “close friend” and predicted a “new phase in the relationship between us.”
Trump said neither side would impose new tariffs as talks were underway. The U.S. will also "reassess" the tariffs on steel and aluminum that Trump imposed earlier this year.