Fewer foreign doctors are coming to study in the United States, report shows

Most foreign physicians who do their residency in the U.S. come through the J-1 visa program, which generally requires them to return to their home country for two years once they've completed their training before they can apply to stay in the United States for longer or permanently. Foreign physicians on a J-1 visa can avoid going home, though, by receiving a waiver after agreeing to work in a medically underserved area, either in rural America or an urban area with a high need for physicians, for at least three years.