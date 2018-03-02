White House official says Trump's tariffs on imported metals are across the board

Still, Bush lifted the tariffs after 20 months as the World Trade Organization ruled the action illegal and Europe threatened to retaliate with tariffs of its own — on citrus from Florida, Harleys made in Wisconsin and other U.S. goods. The tariffs lifted steel prices, and Bush claimed they allowed the domestic industry to get back on its feet. But by some estimates, the steel duties cost some 200,000 domestic jobs in 2002, about one-fourth of them in metal-making, machinery and transportation equipment and parts sectors.