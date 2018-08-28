Is Trump's threat to leave Canada out of NAFTA a bluff?

But there are several thorny unresolved issues between Canada and the United States. Both Canada and Mexico strongly objected to a U.S. proposal for a so-called sunset clause that would automatically dissolve NAFTA after five years unless all the parties agreed to renew it. In the end, the U.S. and Mexico agreed to allow a revamped NAFTA’s term to be extended to 16 years, but every six years the parties could still ask for renegotiations.