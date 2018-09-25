Trump administration defends nerve agent pesticide found harmful to children

Chlorpyrifos is the most widely used pesticide in agriculture. The agriculture and chemical industries pushed hard to keep it available for more than 60 crops, including grapes, citrus fruit, almonds, walnuts, alfalfa and cotton. California growers apply about 900,000 pounds of the organophosphate compound, which attacks the nervous system, on about 640,000 acres, according to the state Department of Pesticide Regulation.