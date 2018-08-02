Trump expansion of short-term health plans faces a ban in California

The Trump administration changes to Obama-era rules, along with other congressional actions, are expected to impact the cost of coverage for individuals in the Affordable Care Act marketplace. The Congressional Budget Office projects that premiums for Obamacare plans will increase 15% next year, in part because many consumers may be less likely to buy coverage without the threat of a tax penalty. The tax bill approved last year by Congress ends the financial penalty as of 2019. The CBO also cited the administration’s decision last fall to drop payments to insurers for lowering deductibles and other out-of-pocket costs for certain low-income policyholders.