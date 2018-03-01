Trump announces plans for heavy tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, inviting a trade war with China

Administration officials gave no reason for the back and forth, but some analysts speculated that the haphazardness reflected "internal chaos" in the White House. Trump fueled the confusion by tweeting early Thursday: "Our Steel and Aluminum industries (and many others) have been decimated by decades of unfair trade and bad policy with countries from around the world. We must not let our country, companies and workers be taken advantage of any longer. We want free, fair and SMART TRADE!"