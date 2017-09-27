Trump, GOP tax plan has a lot for businesses to like, and a lot of questions for everyone else

The Republican tax overhaul has a lot for businesses to like — and a lot of unanswered questions for everyone else.

According to the plan, which Republican officials outlined on Wednesday, many businesses would see a huge reduction in their tax bills and many middle-class Americans would see tax relief. The plan would reduce the number of individual tax brackets to three from seven and nearly double the standard deduction.

President Trump is scheduled to pitch the plan during a speech in Indianapolis on Wednesday. The release of the framework kicks off a scramble by lawmakers to hammer out the details, craft legislation and, if all goes according to plan, pass legislation by the end of the year.

“This framework will deliver a 21st century tax code that is built for growth, supports middle-class families, defends our workers, protects our jobs and puts America first,” said the nine-page document setting out the parameters of the tax proposal.

But most of the key details for individual taxpayers are yet to be worked out, including the income levels for the new tax brackets and whether the individual tax cuts would favor the wealthy.

There’s more certainty for businesses.

The plan calls for slashing tax rates paid by corporations and so-called pass-through businesses, which range from mom-and-pop stores to law firms, hedge funds and other large partnerships that pay taxes based on the individual tax code.

The plan also fulfills other goals of the business community, including eliminating U.S. taxes on most foreign earnings and allowing companies to immediately write off the cost of new capital expenses instead of deducting them over time. The new expensing rules would last at least five years.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which along with other business trade groups has been lobbying hard for a tax overhaul, said it was pleased with the outline.

“Now, we are entering into a crucial new phase of the effort to overhaul the tax code, and the hardest work is just beginning,” said Thomas J. Donohue, the Chamber’s president.

Republican leaders have acknowledged that the plan initially would add to the budget deficit. They claim that stronger economic growth spurred by the tax cuts eventually would offset the deficit increase. Democrats challenge that, based on experience with past tax cuts.

The plan would reduce the U.S. corporate tax rate to 20% from 35%. That’s not as low as Trump wanted, but would still be a gigantic reduction, to the lowest top rate since 1940. In addition, the United States no longer would tax most foreign earnings.

Businesses have been lobbying heavily for a reduction in the corporate rate. The current U.S. rate is the highest among developed nations, although many companies pay a lower rate, if any tax at all, by using loopholes and deductions.

Pass-through businesses that pay taxes through the individual code, which include some of Trump’s family enterprises, would see their top tax rate drop to 25% from 39.6%.

The tax outline says that the plan “contemplates” that lawmakers drafting the legislation “will adopt measures” to prevent wealthy people from taking advantage of that new, low pass-through rate by recategorizing personal income as business income. That, however, would add a whole new layer of complexity to the tax code, at least for the wealthy, contradicting Trump’s argument that taxes should be simplified.

Under the plan, the current seven personal tax brackets would be reduced to three: 12%, 25% and 35%. But Congress still would have to determine what the income levels for those brackets would be.

The lowest tax bracket would increase from the current 10%, which could mean that some low- or middle-income taxpayers might see their taxes increase. Administration officials say that won’t happen because of the larger standard deduction, but until the details become public, no one can no for sure.

Meantime, at the top, the highest current tax bracket of 39.6%, which applies to income over $418,400 for single filers, would be eliminated. But lawmakers would have the option of adding a fourth tax bracket for higher incomes if needed to make sure the tax code remains as progressive as it now is.

The estate tax and the alternative minimum tax, which largely hit the wealthy, would be axed.

Many individual deductions also would be eliminated in an effort to simplify the tax code. The most notable is the deduction for payment of state and local taxes, which would be a big hit to Californians and residents of other states with high taxes and wealthy residents.

Californians received $101 billion from the deduction — nearly a third of the total value of the deduction nationwide — in 2014, according to the nonpartisan Tax Foundation.

Most of those states with high taxes voted Democratic in the last presidential election.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) said Democrats have been willing to engage in “bipartisan tax reform” but on Wednesday blasted the Republican outline as focused on the wealthy.

“Republicans’ tax framework is not tax reform, it is a framework that gives away the store to the wealthiest, while sticking the middle class with the bill,” she said.

Pelosi specifically objected to lowering the top tax rate and eliminating the estate tax while increasing the lowest tax rate and scrapping the state and local tax deduction.

The Republican outline would preserve deductions for mortgage interest and charitable contributions, but the plan opens the door to scaling them back.

The standard deduction would nearly double, to $24,000 for married filers. That would be a major benefit to taxpayers who don’t have enough deductions, such as mortgage interest, to itemize.

Nearly seven in 10 tax filers claimed the standard deduction in 2013, the Tax Foundation said.

The existing tax credit of as much as $1,000 per child would be “significantly” increased, but the figure hasn’t yet been determined.

The outline comes with a promise that the tax overhaul will be focused on relief for the middle class.

“We will cut taxes tremendously for the middle class. Not just a little bit, but tremendously,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday after meeting with Republicans and Democrats on the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee.