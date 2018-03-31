Trump renews attack on Amazon, calling its shipping deal with Postal Service a 'scam' that must end

While full details of the agreement between Amazon and the U.S. Postal Service are unknown — the mail carrier is independently operated, and strikes confidential deals with retailers — David Vernon, an analyst at Bernstein Research who tracks the shipping industry, estimated in 2015 that the Postal Service handled 40% of Amazon's volume the previous year. He estimated at the time that Amazon pays the Postal Service $2 per package, which is about half what it would pay UPS or FedEx.