Twitter reports a decline in users as it purges fake and suspicious accounts; stock drops 15%

During the earnings call later in the morning, analysts may ask about a new looming issue for the company which President Trump tweeted about Thursday. Trump accused the social media company of trying to silence prominent conservatives on the platform. The president appeared to seize on a Vice report that said the accounts of some conservatives did not show up in auto-populated search suggestions when people typed in their names. Twitter said that some recent changes to its search algorithm caused the issue, and that it was developing a solution.