Study of Uber drivers finds men earn more than women — for three key reasons

More than one-third of the pay gap between male and female Uber drivers can be explained by experience and on-the-job learning, the researchers found. Women drive for Uber less frequently and quit sooner than men do. Drivers who have completed more than 2,500 trips, researchers said, make 14% more per hour than drivers who have made fewer than 100 trips. With experience, drivers learn how to be strategic in their driving, such as which times and places draw the most customers, or which trips they should not accept.