How Uber quietly raised $2 billion this week

In a sign that these kinds of deals may spread, Uber's Lawlor has since moved to online home-buying marketplace Opendoor Labs Inc., yet another firm in the Uber vein of upending the traditional way business is done. He joined Gautam Gupta, now chief operating officer at Opendoor, who oversaw Uber's finances when it got the 2016 loan. Gupta also previously worked at Goldman Sachs. Adarkar has left Uber to become the chief financial officer of food delivery company DoorDash Inc. Poetzscher, who reports to Uber CFO Nelson Chai, handled the new bond sale.