Uber sales growth slows as quarterly loss surges to $1.1 billion

On stage at the Wall Street Journal technology conference on Tuesday, Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi defended the company’s ability to achieve profitability. He argued that some ride-hailing markets generate profit for Uber after accounting for local operations teams, drivers and other regional expenses. In the U.S., however, the business is not profitable even by that lower standard. “In the U.S., which is our largest market, we’re in a big battle” with Lyft Inc., he said.