United Launch Alliance picks Blue Origin's engine for its new rocket, reports say

A joint venture of Boeing Co. and Lockheed Martin Corp. reportedly has chosen Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space firm to provide the first-stage engine for its new rocket.
The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that United Launch Alliance had chosen Blue Origin’s BE-4 engine to power the first stage of its next-generation Vulcan rocket, which is still in development and expected to make its first flight in 2020. ULA declined to comment, and Blue Origin did not respond immediately to a request for comment.
Legacy aerospace firm Aerojet Rocketdyne, whose parent company is based in El Segundo, also competed for this contract. That company’s RL-10 engine will power the upper stage of ULA’s Vulcan rocket.
ULA had long telegraphed its preference for Blue Origin’s engine. Industry analysts expected the venture to go with the upstart space company because the BE-4 engine was said to be further along in its development than Aerojet Rocketdyne’s AR1 engine, and because it had the potential to be cheaper.
ULA’s reported decision also validates the new technology Blue Origin used in its BE-4 engine, namely the use of liquefied natural gas as a propellant. In contrast, many rocket engines use kerosene.
“It shows that that technology is at least either ready or close to being ready for actual operational use at this point,” said Bill Ostrove, aerospace and defense analyst at market research firm Forecast International. “I think it’s a pretty major victory for that particular technology.”
Aerojet Rocketdyne declined to comment on the reports of the contract decision, but a spokesman said the company was “committed” to the AR1 engine, adding that the AR1 would be ready for hot-fire testing next year.
“We designed that one to be configurable to multiple different types of launch vehicles,” said Steve Warren, chief communications officer. “We think it’s the ideal engine for a lot of different solutions.”
He said the company was “actively working” on locking down customers.