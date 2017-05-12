Wells Fargo may have created 3.5 million unauthorized accounts — 1.4 million more than estimated, attorneys say

Wells Fargo & Co. may have opened as many as 3.5 million unauthorized checking, savings and credit card accounts over the past 15 years, far more than the bank and federal regulators reported last year, according to a new court filing.

For months, the number of potentially unauthorized accounts bank employee credit card applications may have created stood at 2.1 million – a number reported by regulators last year. It is based on the San Francisco bank’s analysis of accounts opened and credit card applications submitted between May 2011 and July 2015.

The new filing, submitted late Thursday by attorneys who are negotiating a class-action settlement with the bank, suggests an additional 1.4 million unauthorized accounts were opened dating to 2002. That’s the year, according to a recent bank internal investigation, that Wells Fargo executives first noticed the problem of employees opening accounts without customer authorization.

The new, higher figure is based on “public information, negotiations, and confirmatory discovery,” according to the filing in U.S. District Court in San Francisco.

The filing also cautions that the 3.5 million figure could be an overestimate, though a reasonable one.

A bank spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the latest filing.

The latest estimate stems from several class-action lawsuits filed on behalf of customers; Wells Fargo agreed in March to settle the suits for $110 million.

That deal would have provided payouts to customers who had unauthorized accounts opened for them as early as 2009. But last month, after Wells Fargo’s internal probe reported problems dating back to 2002, the bank agreed to extend the deal back to that point and increase the settlement amount to $142 million.

A federal judge must still sign off on the deal. A hearing is scheduled next week.

Settlement documents filed so far have not made clear how many individual customers may be eligible for any payout. Many customers have alleged multiple unauthorized accounts were opened in their names.

If the settlement is approved, affected customers would be able to make claims for compensation, so the number of eligible settlement participants may grow beyond attorneys’ expectations.

Tim Sloan, the bank’s chief executive, has said the expansion of the agreement was “an important step to make things right for our customers.”

But consumer advocates and attorneys for other Wells Fargo customers have said the revised settlement still isn’t enough.

“A class-action settlement has to be big enough to punish them. I think, given the scale of the crime, the way they abused the public trust, it should be a bigger number,” said Ed Mierzwinski, consumer program director at the U.S. Public Interest Research Group, said last month. “For the amount of hassle and the amount of outrage Wells Fargo caused, they're getting off cheap.”

The proposed settlement is the result of negotiations between Wells Fargo and attorneys at Seattle law firm Keller Rohrback, who represent a handful of bank customers from across the country.

In that case, filed two years ago, plaintiffs alleged that bank workers, driven by onerous sales goals, opened accounts for customers without authorization — precisely the kind of conduct that the Los Angeles Times first reported in 2013 and that Wells Fargo has since admitted to.

The $142-million settlement calls for making different kinds of payments to customers depending on how they were affected by the unauthorized accounts.

Customers who paid fees related to the accounts would get refunds, but only if they haven’t received refunds already. Customers who say their credit was damaged by unauthorized accounts — either by unwanted credit inquiries or by debts caused by hidden fees — would be paid back for added costs, a process that will involve checking customer credit scores.

Customers will have to show that their credit was harmed and that they took out a loan at a higher interest rate to be eligible for repayment of the extra costs.

Any settlement funds left over after refunds and credit-related payments will be split up among eligible customers, based on the number of unauthorized accounts they had.

UPDATES:

11:25 a.m.: This article was updated with additional details on the class-action lawsuits against Well Fargo and quotes from Wells Fargo CEO Timothy Sloan and Ed Mierzwinski of the U.S. Public Interest Research Group.

This article was originally published at 10:25 a.m.