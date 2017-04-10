United Airlines suffers more bad publicity after passenger is dragged from overbooked plane

Less than a month after enduring harsh criticism for denying boarding to two teenage girls over “inappropriate” clothing, United Airlines is again on the defensive over an incident involving a passenger dragged off an overbooked plane.

The Chicago-based carrier said it was following procedure Sunday night when employees realized that the airline had overbooked an 80-seat jet flying from Chicago to Louisville, Ky., and could not get enough passengers to voluntarily give up their seats.

The incident, caught on video by several passengers, shows a man, whom the airline picked to boot from the flight, screaming as airport police drag him out of his seat and down the aisle while some other fliers call out in protest.

A United Airlines spokesman said the man was delaying the flight by refusing to give up his seat. The flight was delayed by about two hours, according to online records.

“We are focused on our customers, on getting them to their destination on time,” United spokesman Charles Hobart said.

Passengers on the plane told the Louisville Courier-Journal that the airline made an offer at the gate of $400 and a hotel stay to each person who would be willing to give up a seat voluntarily to take a flight the next day. The seats were needed for United employees to staff a flight from Louisville the next day, according to the paper.

Unable to get enough volunteers, airline employees boarded the plane, announcing that the offer had been increased to $800. Still, no one volunteered.

In a statement, United chief executive Oscar Munoz said the airline is reviewing the conduct of his employees.

“This is an upsetting event to all of us here at United,” he said. “I apologize for having to re-accommodate these customers.”

But public relations experts say United could have handled the incident more tactfully, perhaps by choosing another passenger to remove or by offering greater compensation to free up a seat. United Airlines declined to disclose how much money they offered passengers to voluntarily give up their seats.

“This is what we call in crisis management ‘creating your own crisis,’” said Eric Rose, a crisis management expert with Los Angeles-based Englander, Knabe & Allen. “They created their own crisis and handled it miserably.”

This incident comes a few weeks after United Airlines refused to allow two teenage girls onto a flight for wearing stretchy, form-fitting pants because they violated the airline’s dress code for employees and their family and friends.

That decision sparked swift outrage on social media, with critics calling the airline sexist and vowing to stop flying the carrier. It drew in celebrities, including comedian Sarah Silverman and actors Patricia Arquette and William Shatner, who chastised the airline’s handling of the “leggings incident.”

Last month, PRWeek, a trade publication for the public relations industry, awarded Munoz its coveted “Communicator of the Year” award for his “ability to connect and share with employees his vision for the airline, and get them to rally behind it.”

The U.S. Department of Transportation allows airlines to overbook flights because a percentage of passengers routinely cancel at the last minute and airlines want to fill every available seat to squeeze as much revenue from each flight as possible.

In 2016, the nation’s 12 largest airlines removed 40,629 passengers involuntarily from flights, which is a rate of 0.62 passengers for every 10,000 fliers transported, according to the Department of Transportation. That rate is lower than the 0.73 passengers per 10,000 fliers in 2015.

Federal rules also require airlines to follow a set a procedures for overbooked flights. Airlines must first request that volunteers give up their seats in exchange for tickets on an alternative flight plus compensation, to be determined by the airline.

If an airline cannot get enough passengers to volunteer, the airlines can remove passengers involuntarily. Under United’s “contract of carriage” rules, the carrier may select passengers to remove from an overbooked flight “based on a passenger’s fare class, itinerary, status of frequent flyer program membership, and the time in which the passenger presented him/herself for check-in with advanced seat assignment.”

Federal rules say that airlines must also compensate the booted passengers for the disruption, based on how much later they arrive at their final destination than the scheduled arrival time of the overbooked flight. On domestic flights, the compensation rages from a 200% of the original fare to 400%, with a maximum of $1,350 per ticket.

