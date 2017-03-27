United Airlines says customers are 'welcome' to wear leggings — unlike teens who used special passes

United Airlines says regular-paying fliers are welcome to wear leggings aboard its flights, even though two teenage girls were barred by a gate agent from boarding a flight from Denver to Minneapolis on Sunday because of their attire.

An airline spokesman said that the girls were traveling under an employee travel pass that includes a dress code.

The move sparked a wave of online criticism against United. Comedian Sarah Silverman tweeted that she would change her United flight bookings to other airlines for a tour next month because of the leggings issue.

Chicago-based United sought to clarify its stance in a post on its website titled, “To our customers...your leggings are welcome!”

The post said employees are “regularly reminded” about its dress code, and United spokesman Jonathan Guerin said the company asks employees to remind people who use their travel passes to follow the dress code as well.

While using the free or heavily discounted travel passes, “all employees and pass riders are considered representatives of United,” the airline said in its post. “We care about the way we present ourselves to you, our customers.”

However, Guerin said that people who use employee travel passes are not outwardly identifiable to the public. These travelers are called by name and given a boarding pass if there are open seats after the airline boards all other customers. The only way other fliers would know about the travel pass is in conversation, he said.

Guerin said United would not reveal the dress code in full because it is an “internal document.” He said the rules include restrictions against clothing such as torn or ripped jeans, see-through shirts, crop tops and flip-flops.

“It’s about taking pride in the company that you work for,” Guerin said. “We don’t find that following a few extra rules to fly for free really makes a difference.”

Times staff writer Samantha Masunaga contributed to this report.

UPDATES:

10:40 a.m.: This article was updated with comments from a United spokesman.

This article was originally published at 7:30 a.m.