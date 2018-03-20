United Airlines stops taking pet-transport reservations after dog problems

United Continental Holdings Inc. is halting reservations for its animal-transport service after drawing worldwide scorn in recent weeks for the death of a dog and other miscues in handling pets.
United Airlines will review the procedures for its PetSafe program until May 1, including which breeds of dogs it will accept, it said in a statement Tuesday. During that time, the carrier said it will honor existing reservations without accepting new ones for the service, which is for animals traveling in the cargo hold.
United announced the move after a bruising week of public-relations fiascoes involving pets. A French bulldog died March 12 after a flight attendant had the dog and its crate placed in an overhead bin. In a separate incident, the airline sent a Kansas-bound German shepherd to Japan. A U.S. senator — John N. Kennedy (R-La.) — said that United's handling of pets was "simply inexcusable" and that 18 of 24 animals that died on a major airline last year were in United's care.
Since the PetSafe service is for animals in the freight compartment, different procedures for the program wouldn't have helped protect the bulldog, which died in the passenger cabin. United has already announced a plan starting in April to issue brightly colored bag tags to identify in-cabin pets. The PetSafe suspension won't affect those animals.
Among other issues under examination in PetSafe, United will consider which pets to accept, said Charlie Hobart, a spokesman for the Chicago-based airline. In the past, the carrier has been willing to transport certain types of dogs with a particularly high likelihood of death or injury, including snub-nosed dogs.