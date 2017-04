United Airlines has settled with Dr. David Dao over the injuries he received when he was dragged off one of the airline’s planes earlier this month, Dao's attorneys announced Thursday.

Under the terms reached by the airline and Dao, the amount of the settlement will remain confidential, according to the lawyers.

Dao’s attorneys have said he suffered a broken nose and concussion and lost two front teeth during the April 9 incident, which was recorded on video that went viral worldwide.