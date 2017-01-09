Mars is buying L.A. pet healthcare company VCA in a $7.7-billion deal

Mars Inc. is buying Los Angeles-based pet healthcare company VCA Inc. in a deal valued at about $7.7 billion.

Candy giant Mars will pay $93 for each share of VCA. That's a 31% premium to the Los Angeles company's Friday closing price of $70.77.

The companies said Monday that the deal, which still needs approval from VCA shareholders, also includes $1.4 billion in debt.

VCA's stock surged 28% in Monday morning trading.

VCA has nearly 800 animal hospitals and 60 diagnostic laboratories in the U.S. and Canada.

Mars, based in McLean, Va., is the food and drinks company behind M&Ms, Dove chocolate and Wrigley chewing gum, but it also has a pet care division. VCA is to operate as a separate unit of Mars' pet care business.

