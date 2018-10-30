Venmo and Zelle are trying to stop you from sending money to the wrong person

Users often are sending each other $5 or $10 for pizza or beer, and those transactions add up. Zelle processed $32 billion in payments in July through September, up 67% from the same period last year, according to Early Warning, which is based in Arizona. More than 75 million email addresses and phone numbers are enrolled in Zelle, which has its own app and can be offered through banks’ apps or systems. Zelle also processes corporate disbursements, such as insurance payouts, which are included in its numbers.