Richard Branson's firm invests enough in Hyperloop One to rename it Virgin Hyperloop One

Richard Branson’s Virgin Group has invested in Hyperloop One, a Los Angeles company that is developing a super-fast transport system and soon will change its name to Virgin Hyperloop One, the companies said Thursday.

Branson, the billionaire whose other holdings include Virgin Atlantic Airways and the Virgin Galactic spacecraft venture, also joined the board of Hyperloop One.

“This is an incredibly innovative and exciting new way to move people and things at airline speeds on the ground,” Branson said on Virgin Group’s website.

The amount of Virgin Group’s investment was not disclosed. Last month, Hyperloop One said it had raised an additional $85 million in financing from investors, bringing its total financing raised since its founding in 2014 to $245 million.

Hyperloop One is one of a handful of firms developing technologies whereby passengers and cargo would be loaded into pods that travel at high speeds through low-friction tubes above or below ground. For example, the firm envisions 30-minute trips between Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

The others include Boring Co., led by Elon Musk — who also founded Tesla Inc. and SpaceX — and another is Arrivo Corp., led by several former Hyperloop One employees. Musk popularized the idea of such technology, unveiling a design in 2013.

Hyperloop One held its latest test run of a transport pod in a tube in late July in the Nevada desert. Branson attended and said he saw “firsthand the exciting technology being tested.”

“I was very impressed and now look forward to helping turn this cutting-edge engineering into a global passenger service,” Branson said.

Branson said on CNBC that a hyperloop system could become reality in “between two and four years if governments move quickly” to approve it.

“Virgin is an iconic brand, and having Richard as an ally will help strengthen our mission to spread Hyperloop One throughout the world,” Hyperloop One co-founder Shervin Pishevar said in a statement.

