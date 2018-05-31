Walmart joins Silicon Valley in courting moms returning to work

Walmart Labs was spun out of Walmart’s dot-com business in 2011 and focuses on building or buying the technology the world’s biggest retailer will need to stay that way. In May, Walmart agreed to buy control of Indian online retailer Flipkart for $16 billion, the largest-ever deal in e-commerce. Walmart bought Jet.com in 2016 in a previous bid to expand its online offerings and this month redesigned its primary website.