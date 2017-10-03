Wal-Mart, trying to hone its same-day delivery skills, buys New York's Parcel

Wal-Mart is sharpening its same-day delivery skills through the acquisition of a small New York City company.

Wal-Mart said Tuesday that Parcel, with a warehouse in Brooklyn, has learned to deftly navigate densely populated areas and get groceries to customers fast. That last leg is key for all retailers in a transformed landscape where the ability to deliver at speed and with low costs brings tremendous advantages in fending off competitors such as Amazon.com.

The announcement comes just a few days after Wal-Mart Stores Inc. introduced higher-end, online groceries that are aimed at younger urbanites.

Wal-Mart's focus on fast, local delivery shows how priorities have shifted for major retailers as they travel to shoppers' homes, rather than the other way around.

Wal-Mart is not saying how much it paid for Parcel.