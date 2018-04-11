Those stickers warning that repairs will void your warranty are nonsense, FTC says

The Federal Trade Commission recently announced that the warning stickers that say people will void their warranties not only are meaningless, but also illegal. These types of stickers are common on many electronics — for example, if you try to open an Xbox One X, you'll find a black sticker over one of the screws; Microsoft has cited the sticker's absence as a reason to reject people's warranty claims in the past. Sony's PlayStation has a sticker that says, "Warranty void if seal damaged."