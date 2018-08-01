Inside the life of Waymo's driverless test family

Some local bus routes are inefficient, Smith says, carrying just a few passengers in a vehicle built for 40. The partnership with Waymo could instead provide cheap connections to Phoenix’s high-capacity corridors of express buses and light rail. An autonomous car could drop you at one station, and another could arrive just in time to pick you up on the other side of the city. The problem with impact studies that have been conducted so far, Smith says, is that the data available today captures only the negative effects of ride hailing — and not the benefits that could come from integrating self-driving cars combined with streamlined public transit.