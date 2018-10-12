Wells Fargo reports mixed earnings results. JPMorgan and Citi beat expectations

Wells Fargo & Co. reported mixed earnings Friday, with better-than-expected revenue but profit that fell short of analysts’ expectations.
The San Francisco finance giant was one of three major U.S. banks to report earnings Friday, and investors are watching the banks closely for signs about the health of the U.S. economy amid a week of stock-market turbulence leading up to this quarter’s earnings season.
Wells Fargo reported third-quarter revenue of $21.9 billion; analysts had predicted revenue of $21.8 billion, in line with last year’s third quarter. But the bank’s earnings per share of $1.13, a marked improvement over the same quarter last year, didn’t meet expectations. Analysts surveyed by data provider FactSet had expected earnings of $1.19 a share.
The bank reported a mixed bag in its lending business, with total loans shrinking during the quarter. It saw a $2.8-billion decline in commercial real estate loans and continued to shrink its auto-loan business, though other types of business loans and credit card lending rose for the quarter.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported earnings earlier Friday, showing stronger-than-expected loan performance, revenue and earnings.
The New York bank reported earnings of $8.38 billion or $2.34 per share for the quarter, both ahead of analysts’ expectations, according to FactSet.
The bank reported solid revenue growth over the same quarter last year from many of its lending businesses, including consumer and small-business banking, credit cards and commercial banking, driven by higher interest rates. Mortgage banking was one exception, with higher rates accounting for markedly fewer new loans and lower revenue there.
JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said the financial results show the U.S. economy is strong, though he also cautioned that there may be trouble ahead.
“The U.S. and the global economy continue to show strength, despite increasing economic and geopolitical uncertainties, which at some point in the future may have negative effects on the economy,” he said in Friday’s earnings announcement.
Dimon said on a conference call with investors that this week’s stock sell-off was an overreaction to higher interest rates and that the economy still has plenty of room to grow even as rates rise further.
“Again, the economy is strong. The economy could be strong for a while,” he said. “Wages are going up, participation is going up, credit is pristine, housing is in short supply. … That could drive a lot of growth for a while.”
Citigroup Inc., which also released results Friday, reported better-than-expected earnings for the quarter. The bank reported earnings of $1.73 a share, beating analysts’ expectations of $1.68. Revenue of $18.4 billion was in line with expectations.
Bank shares, and stocks broadly, opened higher in Friday trading. Citi shares were up more than 3%, Wells Fargo shares up nearly 2%, and JPMorgan shares up more than 1% in early trading. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was up 1.5%, and the Dow Jones industrial average was up 1.4%.
6:55 a.m.: This article was updated with additional comments from JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon, an update on early stock trading and financial information for Citigroup.
This article was originally published at 5:35 a.m