Wells Fargo fires four executives, including former L.A. regional president, in aftermath of scandal

Wells Fargo & Co. announced Tuesday that it has terminated four executives in the aftermath of the scandal over accounts opened in customers’ names without their knowledge or consent.

It said its board agreed unanimously to discharge Shelley Freeman, former Los Angeles regional president and current head of Consumer Credit Solutions; Pamela Conboy, Arizona lead regional president; Matthew Raphaelson, head of community bank strategy and initiatives; and Claudia Russ Anderson, former community bank chief risk officer.

“None of these executives will receive a bonus for 2016 and they will forfeit all of their unvested equity awards and vested outstanding options,” the San Francisco company said in a statement.

The statement did not detail any connections between those executives and the scandal, in which Wells Fargo employees were found to have created as many as 2 million accounts — such as new credit card accounts — in customers’ names, using tactics that were first uncovered by the Los Angeles Times in 2013.

In September, Wells Fargo agreed to a $185-million settlement with Los Angeles City Atty. Mike Feuer, the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to end investigations into the unauthorized accounts.

In October, John Stumpf resigned as chairman and chief executive of the company, bowing to mounting criticism from lawmakers and others.

Wells Fargo said Tuesday that its board was still investigating the situation and plans to present its findings at April’s shareholders meeting.