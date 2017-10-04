Wells Fargo to refund some mortgage rate lock extension fees

Wells Fargo & Co. said Wednesday that it will refund customers who paid mortgage rate lock extension fees that were requested from Sept. 16, 2013, through Feb. 28, 2017, as it looks to win back their trust following a scandal over its sales practices.

The San Francisco bank said that approximately $98 million in rate lock extension fees were assessed to about 110,000 borrowers during that period, but it believes a substantial number of the fees were appropriately charged under its policy. The bank said that the amount to be refunded probably will be lower, as not all of the fees assessed were actually paid and some fees already have been refunded.

The refunds will start to go out during the last quarter of the year, it said.

The announcement comes the day after Wells Fargo Chief Executive Timothy Sloan was grilled by Senate Banking Committee members about the changes put in place at the bank in the year or so since Wells Fargo admitted that employees created millions of customer accounts without those customers’ knowledge or permission.

The bank has acknowledged that onerous sales goals and a focus on selling multiple products to consumers were at the heart of the scandal. That pressure-cooker sales culture was first described in a 2013 Los Angeles Times investigation.

In October 2016, then-CEO John Stumpf was ousted after two brutal Capitol Hill hearings that were held just weeks after the scandal broke.

Since then, though, there has been a stream of new disclosures about wrongdoing in other business units.