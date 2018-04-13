Wells Fargo confirms that it may pay $1 billion penalty over latest consumer abuses

Wells Fargo & Co. confirmed Friday that the bank might pay as much as $1 billion to regulators over its mortgage-lending and auto-insurance abuses — which would be the biggest penalty yet for the bank related to its long-running sales-practices scandal.
The San Francisco bank, in its first-quarter earnings call, said that it was in early-stage discussions with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency over the possible new penalties.
The statement confirms reports this week that the bank was involved in such discussions.
"These preliminary results are subject to change due to our ongoing discussions with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to resolve matters regarding our compliance risk management program and our past practices involving certain automobile collateral protection insurance policies and certain mortgage interest rate lock extensions," the company said in a statement.
The penalty would be the second major enforcement action against Wells Fargo this year. In February, it was ordered by the Federal Reserve to cap its growth while it worked to improve its corporate governance — for what the regulator called "widespread consumer abuses and other compliance breakdowns."
The bank said the potential civil penalty could cause it to adjust its first quarter earnings, but Chief Financial Officer John Shrewsberrry said that even while facing these challenges, Wells Fargo was still doing well.
"Our financial results included continued strong credit performance, liquidity and capital levels," Shrewsberry said. "We returned $4.0 billion to shareholders through common stock dividends and net share repurchases in the first quarter, up 30% from a year ago. Our capital remained well above our internal target, and returning more capital to shareholders remains a priority."
The bank reported net income had risen to $5.9 billion, compared with $5.6 billion in the same quarter a year ago.
Wells Fargo has struggled to right itself since it agreed in 2016 to pay $185 million to settle investigations by the CFPB, the federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and Los Angeles City Atty. Mike Feuer into the creation of millions of unauthorized accounts.
The bank did not admit any wrongdoing in the 2016 settlement but said its employees had opened millions of checking, savings and credit card accounts that customers never authorized. Wells Fargo's sales practices were first reported by the Los Angeles Times in 2013 and were attributed to onerous sales goals.
The $100-million CFPB portion of the settlement was a record for the agency, which began operations in 2011. Any new penalty could dwarf that amount and would follow up on a threat by President Trump to get tough on the bank.
Wells Fargo has since been accused of forcing auto-loan customers into unneeded insurance policies and charging improper fees to some mortgage borrowers.
The Times reported last year on a wrongful-termination lawsuit by a former Wells Fargo mortgage banker who alleged that the bank falsified records so it could blame mortgage-processing holdups on borrowers. The banker said Wells Fargo fired him for trying to report the practice.
Shares of Wells Fargo were down $1.57, or about 3%, to $51.13 in midday trading.
Staff writer Jim Puzzanghera and the Associated Press contributed to this report.