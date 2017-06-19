Elizabeth Warren calls on Fed to remove Wells Fargo board members over accounts scandal

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is calling on the Federal Reserve to remove the Wells Fargo & Co. board members who presided during the time the bank opened millions of accounts in customers’ names without those customers’ knowledge or consent.

The scandal, which erupted last year, “revealed severe problems with the bank's risk management practices — problems that justify the Federal Reserve's removal of all responsible board members,” the Massachusetts Democrat wrote in a Monday letter to Federal Reserve Chair Janet L. Yellen.

Federal banking regulators have the authority to remove bank directors, although it's something of a last resort.

Wells Fargo’s board has 15 members. Warren’s letter requests the removal of the 12 current members who also served at any point between May 2011 and July 2015.

“The fake accounts scandal cost Wells Fargo customers millions of dollars in unauthorized fees and damaged many of their credit scores,” Warren wrote in the letter.

The San Francisco bank’s practices — in which employees, pressured to meet onerous sales quotas set by managers and executives, opened as many as 3.5 million unauthorized checking, savings, credit card and other accounts since 2002 — were first uncovered by a 2013 Los Angeles Times investigation.

Former bank employees have signed sworn statements saying that they were told to target immigrants in the U.S. illegally, as well as Native Americans and college students.

In September, Wells Fargo agreed to a $185-million settlement with regulators and the Los Angeles city attorney’s office.

The bank has also agreed to pay at least $142 million to settle class-action lawsuits, but its payout there could end up much higher. Last week, the bank made an open-ended commitment to fully compensate those victims’ out-of-pocket losses.

A Federal Reserve spokesman said Monday that agency officials "have received the letter and plan to respond."

At a congressional hearing in September, Fed Chief Yellen was pressed on regulatory action against Wells Fargo and said, “I think it is very important that senior management be held accountable."

Since then, however, Wells Fargo Chief Executive John Stumpf resigned, and the bank has clawed back tens of millions of dollars’ worth of compensation from Stumpf and former community banking executive Carrie Tolstedt.

The bank also pledged to make changes and has fired some 5,300 employees in relation to the scandal.

Wells Fargo said Monday morning that it had not yet received a copy of Warren’s letter, but it said: “Wells Fargo’s board and management team have taken many actions in response to its retail sales practices issues, including changes in senior leadership, executive accountability actions and numerous steps to ensure we make things right with any customer affected by unacceptable sales practices. That work continues and remains a core part of our efforts to build a better Wells Fargo for the future.”

Times staff writer Jim Puzzanghera contributed to this report.

