Wells Fargo is the top banker for the NRA and gunmakers

Banks that provided Vista Outdoor with a $400-million revolving line of credit in 2016 are faring better. They reap 0.30 percentage points in a commitment fee for unused parts of the revolver. For Wells Fargo, who was credited with pledging $57.14 million, that adds up to a maximum of $171,420 each quarter when the fee is assessed assuming the credit line is unused at the time. If the full credit line were in use, Wells Fargo would stand to make 1.75 percentage points over the benchmark Libor rate. Vista Outdoor's 5.675% 2023 bond traded at around 98.25 cents on the dollar as of Monday, according to Trace bond price data, and its term loan traded at 99.75.