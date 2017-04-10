Wells Fargo blames accounts scandal on onetime CEO and former executive, claws back millions in pay

In a long-anticipated report released Monday, Wells Fargo & Co. pinned the blame for its unauthorized-accounts scandal on weak corporate oversight, an unwatchful former CEO and the executive who led the bank’s community banking division.

The San Francisco bank also said it would take back more than $47 million in pay from the former community banking executive, Carrie Tolstedt, and $28 million from former chief executive John Stumpf.

Those new clawbacks are in addition to the bank’s move last year to cancel about $41 million in stock awards for Stumpf and $19 million for Tolstedt.

The report, commissioned by the bank’s board last year and prepared by the Shearman & Sterling law firm, found that Tolstedt not only failed to see the potential harm caused by unauthorized account openings and other unethical sales practices but that she tried to keep information about those practices away from the board and others at the bank.

The report noted that Tolstedt, on the advice of her lawyer, declined to be interviewed during Shearman & Sterling’s investigation.

Stumpf was overly deferential to Tolstedt, the report found, and to the bank’s longstanding focus on cross-selling, which required employees to sell multiple services to individual customers. As a result, it said, he was “too late and too slow” to make changes.

The internal bank investigation was released just days after an influential shareholder advisory firm said that board members failed to properly oversee the bank and could have done more to prevent “unsound retail banking sales practices.”

Institutional Shareholder Services, which advises big investment firms on corporate governance issues, recommended Friday that shareholders vote against the election of 12 of the bank’s 15 board members, including Chairman Stephen Sanger, at the bank’s upcoming annual meeting.

Wells Fargo’s practices were uncovered in a 2013 Los Angeles Times story that found overbearing sales pressure was leading bank employees to create bank accounts for customers without their knowledge or authorization.

Monday’s report found that Wells Fargo took steps to address problematic sales practices in 2002 and noticed a big uptick in firings over sales-practices violations by 2004 — nearly a decade before The Times story and more than a dozen years before the bank's practices came to national attention.

The Los Angeles city attorney sued the bank in 2015, and Wells Fargo agreed on Sept. 8, 2016, to pay $185 million to regulators. The bank has said that about 2 million checking, savings and other accounts were created. The settlement created a firestorm and congressional inquiries during which Stumpf was pilloried.

Stumpf resigned in October and the bank has worked hard to put the scandal behind it, but Monday’s report of its internal investigation will not end the matter.

Last month, the bank agreed to pay $110 million to settle a class-action lawsuit filed two years ago over the unauthorized accounts. However, attorneys representing plaintiffs in similar cases have said they expect to object to the deal and hope to get a better one.

Several federal and state agencies also have opened their own investigations into the bank's practices, looking for evidence of criminal identity theft, violations of labor law and other possible failings.

The scandal has taken a toll on Wells Fargo’s consumer banking business. Over the last several months, the company has seen a marked slowdown in customers visiting branches and opening new accounts.

The bank reported that credit card applications were down 53% in February compared with the same month last year, while customers opened 40% fewer checking accounts.

Shares of Wells Fargo were up 20 cents to $55.05 in morning trading.

