Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton wrote an open letter to Wells Fargo customers on Tuesday, vowing to hold the bank responsible for its conduct and to prevent the dismantling of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

"Today, Wells Fargo’s CEO will appear before Congress," Clinton wrote. "He owes all of you a clear explanation as to how this happened under his watch. There is simply no place for this kind of outrageous behavior in America."

Clinton said she will protect the "tough watchdogs" that look out for customers.

"Donald Trump, the Republican Party and Wall Street lobbyists are desperate to dismantle this effective agency, which is dedicated solely to protecting consumers from unfair and deceptive practices," she said. "I won’t let them put the CFPB under their thumb."