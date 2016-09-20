Sen. Elizabeth Warren rips into Wells Fargo CEO's 'gutless leadership'

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are sharply criticizing Wells Fargo’s chief executive, but Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) stands out for her outrage.
“You should resign,” she told John Stumpf, becoming the first member of the Senate Banking Committee to call for him to step down.
“You should give back the money you took while this scam was going on, and you should be criminally investigated by the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission,” she said.
Warren, who has become a liberal icon because of her sharp criticism of Wall Street, tore into Stumpf in the hearing’s most aggressive round of questioning so far.
“You haven’t resigned. You haven’t returned a single nickel of your personal earnings,” Warren said. “You haven’t fired a single senior executive.”
“Instead, evidently your definition of accountable is to push the blame to your low-level employees who don’t have the money for a fancy PR firm to defend themselves,” she continued. It’s gutless leadership.”
Warren challenged Stumpf on his statement that the cross-selling of credit cards and other products to customers is a practice designed to deepen the bank’s relationship with its customers.
Brandishing transcripts of 12 Wells Fargo earnings calls, Warren said Stumpf touted cross-selling to investors to increase the bank’s stock price.
“The ratio [of accounts per customer] kept going up and up, and it didn’t matter whether customers used those accounts or not. And guess what? Wall Street loved it,” she said.
“When investors saw good cross-sell numbers, that was very good for you personally,” Warren said. She said the rising stock price led to about $200 million for Stumpf, whose average holdings during the controversy was about 6.75 million shares.
“If one of your tellers took a handful of $20 bills out of the cash drawer they’d probably be looking at criminal charges for theft,” she said.
But senior Wells Fargo executives have kept their jobs, Warren said. And the company's policies “squeezed” the bank’s employees “to the breaking point” -- a pressured sales environment that led them to open accounts customers hadn't authorized.
“The only way that Wall Street will change is if executives face jail time when they oversee massive fraud,” Warren said.