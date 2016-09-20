Sen. Elizabeth Warren rips into Wells Fargo CEO's 'gutless leadership'

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are sharply criticizing Wells Fargo’s chief executive, but Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) stands out for her outrage.

“You should resign,” she told John Stumpf, becoming the first member of the Senate Banking Committee to call for him to step down.

“You should give back the money you took while this scam was going on, and you should be criminally investigated by the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission,” she said.

Warren, who has become a liberal icon because of her sharp criticism of Wall Street, tore into Stumpf in the hearing’s most aggressive round of questioning so far.

“You haven’t resigned. You haven’t returned a single nickel of your personal earnings,” Warren said. “You haven’t fired a single senior executive.”

“Instead, evidently your definition of accountable is to push the blame to your low-level employees who don’t have the money for a fancy PR firm to defend themselves,” she continued. It’s gutless leadership.”