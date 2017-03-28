Wells Fargo to pay $110 million to settle lawsuits over unauthorized accounts

Wells Fargo & Co. on Tuesday agreed to pay $110 million to settle class-action lawsuits related to the bank’s practice of opening accounts without customers’ authorization.

The settlement, if approved by a federal judge in San Francisco, would provide payouts to all Wells Fargo customers who say they were victims of the bank’s practices and potentially resolve a dozen pending class-action cases.

Payouts from the settlement would be on top of any money customers have already received as part of a settlement last year with the Los Angeles city attorney’s office and federal regulators.

In a statement Tuesday, Wells Fargo Chief Executive Tim Sloan called the settlement agreement “another step in our journey to make things right with customers and rebuild trust.”

Driven by strict and often onerous goals to open a set number of new accounts, Wells Fargo workers regularly opened accounts without customers’ authorization, a practice first reported in a 2013 Times investigation.

The story led to a 2015 lawsuit filed against the bank by L.A. City Atty. Mike Feuer. Last September, Wells Fargo agreed to pay $185 million in penalties to settle that suit and investigations by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, a federal bank regulator.

Those investigations found that between 2011 and last year, bank employees opened as many as 2 million checking, savings and credit card accounts that customers didn’t want or authorize.

The bank said at the time of the settlement that it had set aside $5 million to pay refunds to customers who were charged fees related to those unauthorized accounts, and has since pledged to take other steps to make customers whole. But Tuesday’s agreement puts a much bigger dollar figure on the amount of compensation the bank’s customers could receive.

“The $110-million settlement, if approved, will require Wells Fargo to repay the fees charged to class members by Wells Fargo for unauthorized accounts and provide millions of dollars of additional monetary relief to the class,” said Derek Loeser, one of the attorneys who negotiated the settlement.

