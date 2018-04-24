Wells Fargo shareholders' meeting begins as protesters march outside

Wells Fargo & Co.'s annual shareholder meeting is underway at a hotel in Des Moines, and protesters have gathered outside to push the bank on a raft of issues, including the bank's consumer abuses and its relationship with gun makers and oil companies.
It's the second shareholder meeting since the massive San Francisco bank admitted that its employees had created potentially millions of accounts in customers' names without those customers' knowledge or consent, and less than a week after regulators fined the bank $1 billion over other problems uncovered in the scandal's wake.
Last year, a large bloc of shareholders voted against reelecting Wells Fargo's board members, sending what the bank's then-Chairman Stephen Sanger called "a clear message of dissatisfaction." Since then, the company has replaced several long-serving board members, including Sanger. Just five of the bank's 15 current board members have been with the bank since before the accounts scandal broke.
Bank spokesman Ancel Martinez said Wells Fargo has "made significant progress on making things right for our customers" and improving its compliance and corporate oversight.
But people protesting in Des Moines on Tuesday want more action from the bank, starting with the resignation of Chief Executive Timothy Sloan, a longtime Wells Fargo executive who was promoted to the corner office in 2016. He succeeded John Stumpf, the CEO who resigned in the weeks after the initial scandal over unauthorized accounts.
Groups are also calling on the bank to stop lending on oil-related projects, including pipelines that run through tribal land.
And there is a growing campaign to push Wells Fargo to cut back on its business with gun manufacturers. Bloomberg reported last month that Wells Fargo is the primary bank of the National Rifle Assn. and has arranged more financing for gunmakers than any other institution has.
Protesters made it into the lobby of the Marriott hotel where the meeting is taking place and were asked to leave, Linh Ta of the Des Moines Register reported.
