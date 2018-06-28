Wells Fargo plans $24.5 billion in stock buybacks after passing Fed stress test

And not every hiccup was a major surprise: Though JPMorgan was expected to dramatically boost distributions, several analysts predicted that Morgan Stanley would increase its payout only slightly and that Goldman Sachs would return less cash. In the end, Morgan Stanley and Goldman pledged to keep their payouts at the previous years’ level, according to the Fed. JPMorgan said it will boost its quarterly dividend by 43% and buy back as much as $20.7 billion in shares.