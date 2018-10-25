Wells Fargo places two top execs on leave in continued fallout from unauthorized-accounts scandal

The scandal, linked to onerous sales goals, has led to a bevy of high-profile departures that started with John Stumpf, who was ousted from his job as CEO weeks after the bank announced in September 2016 that it would pay $185 million to settle with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and other regulators over the matter. He was replaced by Tim Sloan, a bank veteran who has since borne the brunt of the criticism.